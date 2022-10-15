From guns to garden tools: Transforming fear into hope for change

MADISON (WKOW) -- Author and advocate Shane Claiborne came to Grace Episcopal Church Saturday afternoon to host an event in response to rising gun violence in Madison.
"All of its really centered around this idea that change is possible," Claiborne said.
Named after his book, "Beating Guns," Claiborne hosted "Beating Guns in Madison" where he invited people who have lost loved ones to gun violence to speak, and then turn scrap metal from guns into gardening tools.
"It's a way of honoring the grief and pain of folks that have been impacted by gun violence," Claiborne said. "Centering their stories and allowing that to inspire us to think about the changes that we need to make in our own hearts and in our policies on guns."
Claiborne has taken this keynote address across the country to take machines designed to kill and create tools that are used to facilitate life.
"It gives me hope," Lashae Jackson said. "It's letting me know that there are people out there that cares about the gun violence that is happening around the town."
Lashea Jackson and Wendy Thompson lead a group of parents who have been impacted by gun violence and it's a cause close to both women's hearts.
Jackson's son died four years ago after being shot.
Thompson's son was shot and killed 6 months ago.
The two share their stories to raise awareness about gun violence in Madison, and to put a face and beating heart to the issue.
"Trying to actually inform the community on the gun violence that's been spiking in Madison lately," Thompson said. "It also gives us a little bit more hope for our kids, our younger kids. Knowing that we are trying to come together to make a difference and change things, if possible."
"I've been here since '92," Jackson said. "And the gun violence has most definitely picked up pretty big."
"I can say that too and I've been here since 2011," Thompson said.
"When this becomes personal, it really impacts us," Claiborne said. "And so, this isn't just an issue to me. The issue has names and faces."
Claiborne is passionate about creating change but knows no one has ever been argued into changing their mind. So, he invites people to listen to testimonies like Jackson's and Thompson's to understand the humanity behind the debate.
"I think we need to find common ground," Claiborne said. "And where I would find common ground is with the 75% of gun owners that want some changes. And then let's talk about what those changes are."
If you have a gun you no longer want and would like it transformed into a garden tool, you can send your information to the network of blacksmiths at RAWtools.