GOP celebrates opening of new campaign office in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Voters in Wisconsin will get to decide one of the most highly contested races for the US Senate this fall.
Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is challenging incumbent GOP Senator Ron Johnson.
Not even a week after the primary election, both have made official campaign stops in southern Wisconsin looking ahead to November.
Barnes first stopped in Cambridge on Thursday, then in Madison Friday. During both of those stops, Democratic US Senator Tammy Baldwin joined him.
On Saturday, Senator Ron Johnson made his first stop in our area post-primary, opening a new campaign office with Representative Bryan Steil.
"I'm so excited that we got down here in Beloit today, our senator, who we are going to reelect, US Senator Ron Johnson," Steil said to a round of applause.
"It's just good to see all this involvement here," Johnson said. "This much enthusiasm, we're gonna need it."
"This race, to great extent, is literally the truth versus lies and distortion," Johnson said. "I'm doing everything I can to be sure the truth prevails."
This new Beloit office was one of Johnson's six stops Saturday. His campaign is opening 13 different offices across the state--three with Steil.
"I used to work in Beloit for almost 10 years," Steil said. "I worked about three blocks from where we are right now, at Broad and State. It's really an opportunity to come back where I know a lot of folks, which has never been part of the first congressional district before, and ask people for their vote."
Steil thinks this election could be "transformational" for voters who typically vote blue.
"We have an opportunity to have a conversation with many of those voters about how we can offer policies by controlling spending, bringing down costs, making our communities safe and improving our schools," Steil said.
Johnson says some of his main focuses are decreasing prices at the pump, in the grocery aisle and establishing reasonable tax rates.
"I'm absolutely aware of the struggles of middle income, low income Wisconsinites under democratic governance," Johnson said.
Johnson's opponent, Mandela Barnes, rallied at a dairy farm in Cambridge on Thursday with senator Tammy Baldwin for his first campaign event since the election.
"We should have hope because our greatest challenges are our greatest opportunities," Barnes said Thursday. "We have an opportunity to make sure that the American dream is within reach for every person in the state, every person in this country."
27 News reached out to the Barnes campaign for comment, but they did not respond.
Johnson and Steil also made stops in Franklin and Mount Pleasant.