'He's getting the recognition he deserves': Janesville Special Olympian given lifetime achievement award

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- After over four decades of track, t-ball, bocce ball and swimming, Allan Hanson is being recognized for his dedication to the Janesville area's Special Olympics.
"He's getting the recognition that he deserves because he's really committed," Phil, Hanson's brother, said.
Hanson has been competing in the Special Olympics since 1978.
"A long time ago," Hanson said. "44 years."
But, Phil and Hanson's teammates and coaches say he hasn't lost any of his energy.
"He looks forward to it. He plans it days in advance," Phil said. "He's always telling you about it, 'I've got two days ago, one day to go.' So, he loves Special Olympics."
Not only is Hanson known for his commitment and competitive nature, but his sense of humor and infectious laugh can brighten any room.
"He's a character," Stacey Wilkins, fellow Special Olympian, said. "He always makes me laugh. He always makes me smile. If you're having a bad day, just go down and he'll make you laugh right away."
"Al is the funniest swimmer that we have ever had on the swim team before," Rick Mueller, Special Olympics swim coach, said. "If there was ever a break in what we were doing, he would pull out his bag and he would tell stories and he would tell jokes. He would do anything to make the rest of the swim team laugh."
Hanson loves all the sports he competes in so much, he couldn't choose a favorite. But Phil remembers swimming always being in his life.
"He's always been a swimmer," Phil said. "And even as a little kid, we'd go to the local swimming pool man, I remember seeing him walking on the bottom of the pool."
Even at 70, Hanson has no plans of slowing down. He hopes to try a new event this year, he just hasn't decided which one.
"You truly are the champion of champions," Josh Upham, Janesville Special Olympics agency manager, said. "So, on that note I would like to present you with the lifetime achievement in Special Olympics award."
Hanson has been involved with Special Olympics longer than anyone in the Janesville agency.
When he's not competing, he volunteers, walks, rides his bike and keeps an eye on the weather with his favorite local meteorologists--one of which happens to be 27's own John Ziegler.
To congratulate Hanson on his lifetime of dedication and hard work, Ziegler and Amber Noggle surprised Hanson with a video congratulating him that Upham played right after presenting his award.