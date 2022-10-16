'I just want justice': Quantaze Campbell's family and local non-profits host a vigil in his memory

WINDSOR (WKOW) -- Quantaze Campbell was shot and killed by a Dane County deputy Thursday, and his family still doesn't know why.
On Sunday, they along with community members gathered to voice their shock and confusion at a vigil hosted by local non-profit Freedom Inc.
"What was going through my mind is what always goes through my mind when I hear that police have murdered another black person," Mahnker Dahnweih, Executive Director of Freedom Inc., said. "It's that they deserve to be here. They deserve to live."
Dahnweih says it's important for the community to come together and grieve the life lost too soon.
"We actually want to remember that he's someone's loved one. He's a son. He's a father, and he's a beloved friend to many," Dahnweih said. "The family deserves healing and Quantaze Campbell deserves visibility. He deserves to be remembered and celebrated. Because like I said before, we are people too. We feel, we care. We want to come together and grieve for our loved ones."
"Somebody's gotta be held responsible for my baby being gone. I just want justice," Campbell's mother said in a speech.
"We don't have any hatred towards anybody, we don't have any ill feelings towards anybody. We just would like to know what happened to our father," Campbell's stepson said to the crowd.
"There's no reason why we don't know exactly what happened," Max Rameau, organizer with Freedom Action Now, said. "And if this was the other way around, where someone else shot a police officer then we would know exactly what happened right now and someone would be in jail."
Ramaeu says one of the only emotions he's feeling right now is outrage.
"Like, we paid for someone to kill him. And so, we want to not only give honor to the life and good luck to the family, but we want to express our outrage about the fact that the government is killing people," Ramaeu said.
"We know that our person was loved and deserves to be here," Dahnweih said. "And that's what matters. And our voices matter. We live here too. We deserve to live free and happy and be supported, just like anyone else in Madison in the surrounding cities."
Authorities have released very few details about what happened leading up to the shooting. Madison Police say deputies were there recovering a stolen vehicle. The deputy who shot Campbell is on administrative leave and the State Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into what happened.