"I was shocked and disappointed": UW Madison alumni rally around local artists

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local artists are rallying around one another.
Alumni from UW Madison wrote an open letter to the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, after multiple events led to featured artists pulling their work from the Wisconsin Triennial.
"MMoCA's leadership has many things to set right. And we are writing to tell you that you will face continued public pressure until you do," Lauren Aria, UW arts alumni said outside the museum.
UW art and art history alumni gathered outside MMoCA Thursday evening to read an open letter written to the museum's staff.
"We are arts professionals with strong ties to the city of Madison," Ben Orzco, UW alumni said. "As such, we represent many of MMoCA's past, present, and possible future colleagues."
In late August, many artists from the Wisconsin Triennial, "Ain't I A Woman" exhibition decided to pull their pieces from the halls of MMoCA after multiple instances of negligence towards their exhibit. They wrote a memo through Forward Collective to address the museum.
Some artists worry that this tension will have lasting effects on the rest of the Madison art scene.
"This damages our reputation," Orzco said. "It may make more artists hesitant who want to come to Madison to either study artwork, to be an artist or to exhibit here. So, although many of the artists within the exhibition are directly impacted, this also impacts us as a community as a whole."
"I'm used to art museums, museums in general, taking great care of artwork being very responsible," Lydia Roussos said. "I was shocked and disappointed."
Madison gallerist and curator, Roussos, was one of the signatories and delivered the letter to MMoCA's front desk after the reading, in hopes that it would be delivered to the museum's director.
"Their response is lackluster and definitely not enough for [Foward] Collective," Rousso said. "[They] clearly lay out a path forward to make amends and restitution to the artists, both Lilada Gee and the Wisconsin Triennial artists. I think following the list of demands and abiding by what Forward Collective lays out...is the first step"
Some of the demands Forward Collective is asking for from MMoCA include financial compensation for emotional damages, a commitment from the museum to work with artists on the proper next steps and termination of the director, Christina Brungardt.
"We're here to tell you that MMoCA did not just hurt the artists and guest curator of the 2022 Wisconsin Triennial," the letter read. "You're hurting the reputation of our entire city, state and profession."
MMoCA was unable to comment but they have issued another statement on their website. Saying they "recognize that apologies to date have offered little consolation" and they have created a board for truth and reconciliation with the artists.
The exhibition will be open until October, but the artists' supporters say they'll continue to ask for their demands to be met.