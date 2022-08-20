Iowa County Cancer Coalition raises money for residents battling cancer

BARNEVELD (WKOW) -- A widow who lost her husband to cancer is trying to help others in her community who are battling cancer themselves.
"I lost my husband six years ago," Connie Gard said. She's the founder of the Iowa County Cancer Coalition: An idea she and her husband came up with together.
"Two years after his passing, then I made the decision, I'm going to call different people in our area. And, we have a representative from each one of our small towns in Iowa County," Gard said.
After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the Iowa County Cancer Coalition was finally able to host its annual fundraiser Saturday.
"We have food, we have also we have live and silent auction items for people to to bid on and music," Gard said.
"It's pretty incredible what the Iowa County Cancer Coalition can do for residents within our county," Kathy Cefalu, Connie's goddaughter, said.
What impresses Cefalu the most is all the good that has come out of their family's sorrow--especially after Connie was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer herself a few years ago.
"She is a very, very special lady and our family had a big loss when Glen passed away," Cefalu said. "I think for anybody who has a family member or friend who is struggling with cancer, be there for them. Be there in whatever way that they need you to show up. It doesn't have to be complex. It's so scary for the people going through it. And so to have that support around it It's so important."
All proceeds raised Saturday will go to Iowa County residents battling cancer. You have to apply through the coalition to be eligible to receive $1000 in financial assistance.
"What they have to do is have fill out an application," Gard said. "Take that to the doctor, the doctor will have to sign off on it."
Then, the cancer coalition will reach out to see what that resident needs help with the most--a medical bill, covering the cost of utilities or rent, even gas cards.
"I think what they're doing here is amazing. And it's helping out a lot of people," Boston, the son of one of the ICCC board member's said. "All the volunteers have a good heart."
After her recovery, Connie is officially cancer free and says she is ready to help as many people in Iowa County as she can.
"We'd like to give a shout out to Vortex and the community of Barneveld for hosting this year's annual event," Sheila Ruchti said.
"They've been amazing and we're very appreciative of all the support that they've given us. The money raised this evening will definitely be a great help to many people that reside in Iowa County."
Click here for more information about the Iowa County Cancer Coalition, including how to donate.