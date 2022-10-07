'It prepared me for who I am today': UN Ambassador visits alma mater, UW Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Distinguished alumni of UW-Madison flocked to Alumni Park just off of Lake Street early Friday evening. Among them was UN ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
"This is an extraordinary university," Thomas-Greenfield said. "I had an amazing experience here."
Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield has taken the world's stage as a US Ambassador to the UN but she got her start in Louisiana and took her next steps right here in Madison.
"It prepared me for who I am today," Thomas-Greenfield said. "And the fact that I'm being honored by the university is truly extraordinary for me."
Thomas-Greenfield is a proud career diplomat who was encouraged by a professor at Louisiana State University to get her master's in political science at UW.
She has served in three presidential administrations - Joe Biden, Barack Obama and George W. Bush.
"I had no life experiences before coming to Madison," Thomas-Greenfield said. "I was a little traumatized when I arrived here, and I really never saw myself as being extraordinary."
Though she's thankful for her time as a Badger now, Thomas-Greenfield recalls a bit of culture shock her first time stepping onto campus in Madison.
"As a 22-year-old, it was my first time leaving Louisiana. It was my first time ever flying on a plane. And it was my first time really engaging with white people," Thomas-Greenfield said.
Though LSU had white students, it was still heavily segregated when Thomas-Greenfield was a student. But she remembers Madison as a welcoming community that helped her find her voice.
"The university values service, they taught me the concept of service," Thomas-Greenfield said. "And so, I have taken that with me, I think I've done a pretty good job of being a servant, serving mankind doing good. And I told that to students today that if they can find a job where they know that they are doing good, and they're serving people, then they have everything to be proud of."
As Thomas-Greenfield is on the front lines of fighting many national and global crises, she urges people to become engaged in the issues they care about and not wait for someone to advocate for them.
"I think this University prepares students to do just that," Thomas-Greenfield said.
The Ambassador largely credits UW Madison for giving her the ambition and values she has today and says the sense of pride she gained in her years there has carried her through her nearly 40 years of foreign service.