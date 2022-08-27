'It's always been a special place': Brasserie V regulars reflect on the last 15 years

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Monroe Street staple poured it's last drinks Saturday night after announcing their decision to close a week ago.
"I remember that we weren't sure if it was Brasserie V or Brasserie five," laughed longtime regular Alyssa Tesar.
The Belgian-inspired restaurant and tap house has been home to first dates, birthday parties and nights with friends for the last 15 years.
"It's always been a special place," Tesar said.
Tesar has been a Brasserie V regular since they opened. As she continued to frequent it, she got to know the owners, Matt and Andrea, who were there for her through hard times.
"As I was in the rebuilding process of my life, Matt and Andrea gave me an opportunity to work here," Tesar said with tears in her eyes looking back on the kind gesture.
She says the owners and head chef bring such "heart and soul" to the place.
"They were all also passionate about supporting local and sourcing as locally, sustainably as they could and I fell in love with that," Tesar said.
"There's a lot of good memories here," Jessica Graham said. "And it's really sad to know that this is the last time," she said getting choked up as well.
Graham remembers her first time at Brasserie V almost a decade ago. She's a beer enthusiast and her friend knew this would be the spot for her.
"He was like, 'Oh, I know this great place that has lots of different beers, we should go here.' And it quickly became a favorite," Graham said.
Belgian cuisine isn't too typical in the area and Graham hopes whatever occupies the space next will bring its own unique touch to Madison.
"It's still a little niche. That isn't what you see everywhere. And so whatever comes into this space next, I hope it has a little bit of that 'something a little bit different' vibe."
With a packed bar and waits up to two hours Saturday, it was clear the neighborhood didn't want to miss the opportunity to say goodbye.
"It creates space for new things and new opportunities," Tesar said. "And sometimes we can't see what's ahead. But you know, having trust and faith that there's going to be something that's going to come in, that's going to be amazing and wonderful."
The owners of Brasserie V have another tap house, Longtable Beer Cafe in Middleton, that they say will remain open. They hope to see it grow.