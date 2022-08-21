'It's disappointing, but it's not surprising': Madison losing another staple restaurant

MADISON (WKOW) -- Another staple of Madison food and drink has announced its decision to close their doors.
That is Brasserie V, a Monroe Street restaurant that gives off the vibe of a small European pub.
"Brasserie V really brought that kind of European style pub into the Monroe Street area," Nate Warnke, former owner of Rockhound Brewing, said.
Warnke credits the pub that will officially close on August 27 as one of his inspirations for starting his own restaurant.
"It's the place I would default to when I say 'Let's meet for a drink.' It's the place of default to say, 'Oh, yeah, I know I can get good food there.' That was a lot of what I was honestly trying to create on the opposite side of the neighborhood when I did open Rockhound," Warnke said.
For the past 15 years, he says it was a good place to spend time with friends and family, and had just the energy the neighborhood was looking for.
When Brasserie V announced its closing on Facebook they were met with over 200 comments. People shared memories of first dates, birthdays and special holiday meals. It's clear Monroe Street was going to miss the neighborhood eatery.
"With a heavy heart" the Brasserie said farewell to their devoted customers.
"We are so very proud of our 15 years bringing a little bit of Belgium to Monroe Street," they said. "We wouldn’t have reached this milestone without the talent, dedication and hard work of all of our amazing staff over the years."
Though the restaurant industry has changed drastically since their opening in 2007, they say: "One thing that hasn’t changed is the support from this incredible community."
"It does mean that, you know, Madison's turning over and there's gonna be some new things on the horizon," Warnke said. "It unfortunately doesn't surprise me that there's a lot of restaurants that need to close. It's disappointing, but it is not surprising."
Warnke was in similar shoes to the owners of Brasserie V. When the pandemic hit, he decided to close Rockhound Brewing.
"I just knew [with] the economic conditions, the public was coming back in a different way. And they want a different styles of dining that I wasn't able to accommodate quick enough, or in enough of a way, plus a lack of staff," Warnke said.
As restaurants continue their comeback from the pandemic, many are also struggling with staffing and continued supply chain issues. This has forced some to adjust prices to meet inflation, or close, like Brasserie V--though the restaurant has not yet announced an official reason for their closure.
"I really hope it's a positive thing for Matt and Andrea, and moving forward," Warnke said of the pub's owners. "But overall, the Madison community has seen just so much change this past year, year and a half, that it's really interesting to see what might happen next."