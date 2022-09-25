'It's inspiring and motivating': The Badger Challenge raises money for cancer research

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bikers, walkers and runners gathered for the Badger Challenge Sunday morning. The event raises money for the UW Carbone Cancer Center with the goal of improving research on how to treat different types of cancer.
"We need to figure out how to get rid of this forever," Jeff Voekel said.
Voekel has been involved with the Badger Challenge for years. But, in May of 2021 the cause became personal when he was diagnosed with a form of head and neck cancer.
"I was diagnosed with a p16 squamous cell carcinoma, which I didn't really know what any of that meant except the carcinoma," Voekel said.
He's had family diagnosed with cancer before but he says it's almost impossible not to be caught off guard when the diagnosis is your own.
"But, it's in the back of your mind. You don't think it's going to happen to you. And then all of a sudden, there it is."
Because Voekel had been involved with the event, he got to know the co-founder and UW oncology professor, Dr. Paul Harari.
"I called and talked with him got a second opinion from [Carbone]," Voekel said. "My wife and I were going to get great care wherever we went. Except, we felt so good about everything that we dealt with, with Carbone and with Dr. Harari that we knew this was the place that we needed to come to get treatment."
"We raise dollars, and we put them directly to cancer researchers," Harari said.
He prides the Badger Foundation on the transparency with where the money raised goes and on what timeline.
"Within four months, we have all the dollars on the bench at the Carbone Cancer Center and across the UW serving new cancer research initiatives," Harari said.
As there are hundreds of kinds of cancer that people can be diagnosed with Harari has noticed one of the most common misconceptions about cancer is that there will be just one cure.
"They have different mutations, different elements," Harari said. "So, we're working to discover treatments and cures for every cancer, and they will be distinct and unique. So that's why it takes time and research and support like has been shown here."
Voelkel is living proof that the more doctors know about this disease - the more lives can be saved.
"Look at all the people around and they're all here for a great reason. And I just am excited about that. And I'm excited to be a part of it," Voekel said.
Harari estimates there were about 2800 participants in this year's event and quite a few were current cancer patients.
"It is inspiring and motivating. They motivate the doctors, this is motivating to us to do better for the future," Harari said. "It's motivating and inspirational for the patients and their families. So come on out here next year, you will see something very, very special."
Organizers don't have final fundraising numbers yet but Dr. Harari says he's confident the event will break its current record. Since 2016 the Badger Challenge has raised more than $1.8 million.