'It's part of the culture of Culver's': Daycare takes an unexpected field trip to nearby Culver's

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- A daycare in Stoughton was forced to evacuate because of a gas line break Tuesday, and neighbors down the road came to the rescue.
"We got a call from Dane County at about 11:15 a.m.," Laura Vinney, owner and director of Learning Tree Daycare, said.
As she and the Learning Tree staff were in the middle of making lunch for the kids in daycare, they were told they needed to evacuate.
"We got right on the walkie talkie, and we told everybody that they're gonna have to get the kids out as fast as they possibly can," Vinney said.
They weren't sure where to go as their usual emergency location, Stoughton Wellness and Athletic Center, had also gotten the same call. So, Vinney and her staff took to the phones to find the closest place that wasn't impacted by the gas line break.
Then, they got the okay from Culver's on Nygaard Street.
"We [used] evacuation cribs for the babies," Vinney said. "They have wheels, and so, we usually put four babies in each evacuation crib, and then they just are able to wheel right down the sidewalk."
Staff and over 60 kids made the walk up Nygaard Street, a little over two blocks, where general manager Rick Balthazor did whatever he could to help.
"It's part of the culture of Culver's. We're very involved in community," Balthazor said.
He was cooking when Learning Tree called, asking if they had room. Though he initially underestimated the number of kids that were on their way to his restaurant, he welcomed them with open arms nonetheless.
"Seeing them come across the parking lot I was like, 'Oh, okay!' It was amazing. They are the ones that need the praise," Balthazor said. "Imagine walking up the street with that many kids."
Balthazor praised the quick and calm approach of all Learning Tree staff.
"Not one child was was crying or looked like [they were] stressed because the situation," Balthazor said. "They were just, 'Oh, we're just at Culver's! We're just...we went on a field trip!' Imagine that. That comes from their leadership."
"They were so gracious to us," Vinney said. "They got some food. They wouldn't let me pay for it. So, they got us water and french fries and chicken tenders for the kids to tide them over until their parents could come pick them up."
"That's the main thing was like, I needed to help them," Balthazor said. "Because they were the ones that had all the stress. I was just doing business as normal. That's what we do."
Balthazor says, being a parent himself, the scenario made him think about if his daughter was in this situation.
"If my daughter, Annie, was young again and needed to be in daycare, I would definitely choose that one. I can't express how unbelievable they handled this."
All of the Learning Tree kids were picked up safely from Culver's and are now able to return back to their usual daycare. They were sent home full, happy and with a token for a free custard for their next visit.