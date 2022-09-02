'Kids are so resilient': How to spot and manage back to school anxiety

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- The new school year is officially underway for many students in southern Wisconsin, which can be a big transition.
"Kids are so resilient, they are so adaptable, they are so strong," Anne Uphoff, School Counselor at Bridges Elementary, said.
The Sauk Prairie School District started the 2022-2023 year on Thursday.
"I think it's been a really exciting start to the year. I think the kids are really, really ready to go no masks, seeing people being able to play close together. That's childhood."
With new teachers, new classmates and new schedules, Uphoff says a lot of change can create some discomfort or anxiety.
"It might seem little, but to a child, that is their job. Their job at this age is, we're setting the base work of all of those life skills," Uphoff said. "They are asked to do a lot. And they have such incredible skills. And they have such incredible desire to continue to grow. And sometimes they just need someone to listen."
Uphoff urges parents and teachers to look for typical signs of school anxiety, like regular crying or not wanting to get out of the car or bus and give them space to tell an adult what support they need.
"It's not like X plus Y always equals Z. You need to listen to children and need to give them that power to say, 'Okay, how can we help you?' But we work together with the family, with the kiddo."
For younger students - body language may be the best clue-in.
"So they can't always say. They might know, 'I'm anxious,' but they truly can't always tell us with their words. So they might say something like, 'My teacher's mean,' and what it means is 100 different things."
Uphoff says while helping a student through school anxiety may be stressful, it doesn't have to be over complicated. Many times, reminding students that they are capable is the reassurance that they were looking for.
"Hearing it from other people just sometimes reinforces that. They're good people, that they are going to make it they are going to learn, everyone does at whatever speed they go at," Uphoff said.
"It's really important to listen to them and to not make judgments or assumptions about why it's difficult for them to be [at school]."
It's normal to get back to school nerves, but Uphoff recommends keeping an eye on the students who seem to have lasting symptoms that start disrupting their day-to-day.
"A certain amount of anxiety is normal," Uphoff said. "And it's actually helpful if you think about it, if we didn't get a little nervous about new situations, we wouldn't have a little extra care and caution."
To help regulate your student to their new normal, Uphoff suggests a consistent sleeping schedule and getting clothes and school supplies ready each night before bed.
"A friend of mine had talked about this 'launchpad' idea. Where she had a little plastic laundry basket for each child. And so, the night before they put everything they needed for the next day in that laundry basket. It would be their backpack, and if they needed boots or coats."