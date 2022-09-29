Lodi schools work with SSM Health to get students up-to-date vaccinations

LODI (WKOW) -- The Lodi School District is helping students get up to date on vaccines. Schools partnered with SSM Health to protect students against Covid-19, the flu and more.
"They're not waiting in long lines. They don't have to pay to have an appointment or a copay," Vince Breunig, district administrator in Lodi, said.
SSM Health brought their mobile vaccine team to Lodi. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released data that many families fell behind on routine vaccinations during the pandemic.
"We thought it would be good to use the mobile team again," Sarah Breon, Clinic Manager of the Mobile Vaccine Team, said. "To meet people where they are and to give them the opportunity to get Covid, as well as flu, and other health-related vaccinations for the childhood and teenage years."
Breon hopes to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible with the upcoming flu season.
With after-school activities, different schedules and doctor appointment backups, SSM Health and Lodi schools hope this will be a convenient way to keep vaccinations up to date.
"As a parent, I was excited," Breunig, who has a daughter in a Lodi middle school, said. "It's very convenient for me. My daughter was able to walk over from the middle school, sit down, get a shot and make it back to her volleyball game.
"Anytime we can help our community gain access to vaccines or anything, any other kind of health care, it's great for us," Breunig said. "And it's a great opportunity to get our kids in here and families in here and provide that service."
Lodi had some district-wide Covid-19 clinics last year and Breunig was amazed by the number of community members willing to donate their time. The mobile clinic was originally created to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine, but in Lodi, they also offered flu, HPV, Tdap, and meningococcal vaccines.
"This is the first time we're doing this kind of extended menu for this clinic," Breon said. "Our goal is then to expand these services to other school systems and organizations actually throughout the region."
Breon says many school districts have reached out to SSM Health about the possibility of setting up their own clinic. Most of those are in communities that have difficulties getting to a nearby health care provider.