Looking to the future after Oregon explosion

OREGON (WKOW) -- The Red Cross has reached out to the two families that were displaced by Friday's explosion in Oregon.
Justin Kern, the regional communications director for the Red Cross says there were a total of eight people displaced by the explosion and fire - two families each with two children.
Their immediate concerns were to take care of essentials like shelter and clothing.
"Make sure they've got some or somewhere to stay, temporary lodging things like meals, maybe some replacement clothes, those kinds of things," said Kern. "Just really the basics as they kind of begin what may be unknown right now, in terms of the length of time with a recovery."
After immediate triage was taken care of, they're entering the casework side of things to discuss longer-term needs.
"So, really talking with the two families about their longer-term needs, what that might be, what resources they may have," Kern said. "And then of course, our great partners all around Dane County. What they may be able to provide, given whatever their circumstances are facing both of these families right now."
As soon as neighbors found out what was going on, there were a number of people on social media trying to find ways to help. The Red Cross is always accepting donations for their pool and neighbors set up a GoFundMe to help the families affected.
The fire chief says over the next week, they'll be trying to remove some of the debris and get into the basement of the home to investigate further what caused the explosion. At this point, they believe it could be gas related.