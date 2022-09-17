Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes makes an appearance in Portage

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- U.S. Senate Candidate Mandela Barnes made a stop in Portage Saturday afternoon a little less than two months before election day. Recently, Republican opponents have been critical of his stances on policing and crime, but Barnes says he's committed to what everyone wants--safer communities.
Recent Republican ads have branded the Democratic Senate candidate as "dangerous" saying he wants to defund the police.
But, Barnes says he intends to do the opposite.
"This is about making our community safer, making sure that our law enforcement officers have the resources they need to make communities safe," Barnes said.
Barnes' plan will start where the tension has grown--communities that distrust police officers.
"It's important that we strengthen relationships between law enforcement and communities, that's important," Barnes said. "We need to do everything we can to make sure that there's trust between communities."
In a statement given to 27 News by incumbent Senator Ron Johnson's campaign, they said, "Mandela Barnes' support for far-left policies like defunding the police, abolishing ICE, and the job-killing Green New Deal would be devastating for Wisconsin, and would hurt families and small businesses across the state."
Barnes maintains preventing crime calls for funding both police and community programs.
"Making sure communities have what they need to prevent crime from happening in the first place," Barnes said. "Because of a lack of investment from people like Ron Johnson voting against funding, like the American Rescue Plan Act, that actually put money into public safety initiatives. That's very rich coming from him."
Republicans say the rescue plan was reckless spending that worsened inflation. But, Barnes says it's money well-spent because he's seen the effects of violent crime firsthand.
"I've lost friends to gun violence. This is a personal issue. For me, this is not political at all. And my commitment is making communities safer, having had those adverse experiences," Barnes said.
Voters at the event say their other largest concerns when heading to the polls are protecting a woman's right to choose, and the possibility of legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin.
"Especially after Roe v. Wade was overturned, it has become imminent that we address this and that we have people in power who want to protect the rights of women in this this country," Shannon Higgins, a voter at the event, said.
With the potential legalization of marijuana on the table in Wisconsin, Higgins sees it as an opportunity to extend forgiveness for those who have faced legal punishment for possession.
"Of course, the incredible injustice that happens to specifically marginalized communities when it comes to marijuana laws. So, those are a few things that at least for us, as a family, [that] we feel are important," Higgins said.