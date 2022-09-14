One-on-one mentoring between local farmers aims to lift up the underserved

FITCHURG (WKOW) -- A local organization is working to connect farmers to share tricks of the trade.
Renewing the Countryside's Conservation Connections came to Fitchburg Wednesday to talk about creating healthy soil to grow healthy food.
This is all part of a larger effort by the USDA to better represent diversity among farmers.
"Main thing for myself is soil," Robert Pierce, a local farmer, said. "If you have healthy soil, you have healthy plants."
Pierce is the owner of Half the 40 Acres Farm, the host of Wednesday evening's event.
"The USDA wants to do better outreach to historically underserved groups," Lisa Kivirist with Renewing the Countryside, said. "And that means more creative things, it means you're trying some different models, doing this peer to peer education, like Robert's doing."
Kivirist hopes that a program connecting new, BIPOC, veteran or women farmers to one another will not only create a more accurate representation of farmers in the area but improve the overall quality of locally-grown food. The face-to-face events were created to be educational. Pierce's expertise is creating and using his own compost.
"I've always played into soil with my grandmother and stuff when we were kids," Pierce said. "She always had me in the garden so I was the kid that she'd always sent over to someone else's house, the helper. 'Mrs. So-and-So' [go] clean her garden."
Pierce went on to join the Marine Corps and when he came back home from Vietnam he noticed his neighbors were opting for fast food instead of cooking with their home-grown veggies. As a result, their health was declining.
For Pierce, health became a major driving force to pursue agriculture as a career. The same people who stoked his passion for growing food had stopped using their own gardens.
While he wanted to do it to help care for others, Pierce decided to look into it when he noticed he had new sensitivities to food himself.
"I decided to evaluate a business and it was called Metrogrow, which is human waste," Pierce said.
Peirce then decided to rely on organic, or plant and food waste, compost in his soil - which much of Wednesday's conversation covered.
"The thing is now you have to pay for that name," Pierce said of his organic food. "You just don't get that, you have to pay for that name now. And it's like, 'Whoa, I should have trademarked the name!'"
Not only does Pierce meet with other farmers, but he teaches kids about growing and cooking their own food and runs a program called FAIR, Farming After Incarceration Release. FAIR engages formerly incarcerated people to successfully re-enter society and cultivate a source of food in their own communities.
"It's always good to be able to talk to people and find out what they're doing and if there's a way I can help them, "Pierce said.