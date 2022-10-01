Queers and Allies is creating safe spaces for all across Sauk County

BARABOO (WKOW) -- A nonprofit in Baraboo is creating safe spaces for the LGBTQ community in Sauk County.
Queers and Allies (Q&A) is helping businesses let customers know, no matter who you are, you'll be safe with them.
"It's almost like a green light, you are not going to be not bothered. Our staff will have your back," Garrett Erickson, owner of Brothers on Oak, said.
Two years ago, Q&A came up with the idea to give businesses the opportunity to let the community know what they support through a free, simple means--a sticker--to designate their business as a safe space for all.
"It's mostly a pledge from the business owner that you are going to be inclusive to anybody who walks through your door, that you represent diversity and inclusion in our neighborhood, in our community," Peggy Goodenow, Q&A treasurer, said.
Goodenow is passionate about supporting the small businesses in Baraboo, but she says it's nice to know which businesses support her and the people she loves.
Q&A President, Jon Freed, would like to eventually see a program like this extend beyond Sauk County.
"Every community, every county, or every state should have a program to make sure people understand that no matter--their race, their their sexual orientation, their gender--it doesn't matter. You're welcome here. Come have fun," Freed said.
So far, the organization has over 50 Safe Space partners reaching to the Dells, but many businesses in Baraboo have the Q&A sticker on their door. Like Von Klaus Winery, Co-owner Kenn Parker says he never wants anyone to have to second guess their safety in his store.
"I'm a [veteran] and to me, that's part and parcel to who I am," Parker said. "To stick up for people, to stick up for anyone who's being harassed or bullied. So, it wasn't even something I had to think about."
For Parker, this was just a way to put a label on the way he was already running his business.
"If you're walking by and feel threatened or feel uncomfortable and you're looking for someplace to go to feel safe, then I definitely want you to come in here," Parker said.
Garrett Erickson was the first business owner Q&A approached about being a Safe Space partner as he and Freed formed a friendship the more they ran into one another at the bar.
"Right away, we kind of hit it off," Erickson said. "Good customer, became a good friend and I really liked having them around."
The decision to become a safe space partner was a no brainer for him too.
"One day, he asked me if we minded if he put a Safe Space sticker on the front door. I was like: 'Absolutely, I'd love for you to do that,'" Erickson said. "At the time, I didn't realize how big of a deal that was. I've learned a lot more. And, it is very important."
Keeping the program strictly to the Baraboo area, where many Q&A members and leaders are from, would have been comfortable. But, they were determined to spread the message of inclusivity as far as they could.
"It was definitely outside of my comfort zone in the beginning to walk in with my pride shirt on and say: 'I'm part of this organization,'" Goodenow said. "It took me a minute. And I kept thinking why do I feel that way?"
Goodenow is married to a man, so realizing that she was nervous walking into these spaces lead her to reflect on what it must be like for her fellow Q&A members not in hetero relationships. This thought process is what lead her to continue to push herself to go door to door to explain their mission to businesses and extend the opportunity to join their community.
"This is important" Goodenow said. "If somebody doesn't like me because I'm part of this group, then that's not somebody I want to be involved with or spend money [for]."
Though it took a lot of gumption and many unpaid hours, the whole Q&A team couldn't have asked for a better public response or show of support.
"There's been just an overwhelming response from just about everybody," Freed said. "Everyone that we hear from is like: 'Let's get behind this. Let's help them. Let's support them.'"
The few nay-sayers the group has encountered haven't gotten to their drive or determination to spread their message.
"We don't dwell on the negatives," Freed said. "We're not the type of group that's going to call out the people that are denying us. We're the people that are going to celebrate the people that are embracing us."
As two Baraboo natives, Freed and Goodenow are thankful for all the support from their community.
"It's really been amazing to see the community and people that we've known our whole lives try to think of how they can be more inclusive and accepting," Goodenow said.
Q&A recognizes that no matter the organization, when volunteers take on community-wide projects there will always be a cloud. But their focus is the rainbow on the other side.