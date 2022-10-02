Rally to support domestic violence survivors held on Capitol steps

MADISON (WKOW) -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Wisconsinites gathered at the Capitol Sunday afternoon to hear from leaders and lawmakers working to end domestic violence.
Executive Director of Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (or DAIS), Shannon Barry, says one in four women, and one in seven men are victims of domestic violence.
"DAIS often says our goal is to put ourselves out of business, I often dream about a world in which we would not need a domestic violence awareness month. Unfortunately, that world does not yet exist," Barry said.
"Domestic violence happens so frequently in our community, and so many people still don't talk about it," Barry said. "We wanted to start the month with a very public event to really get people charged up about this issue and building the visibility of it."
For Barry one of the key preventative measures in domestic violence is community awareness and it should start young.
Senator Melissa Agard has been working on a healthy relationship bill to raise awareness about dating and relationship violence in all Wisconsin schools
"We need to do a better job with helping people understand how prevalent actual dating violence occurs and how it is that we define a healthy relationship," Agard said. "Even with young little tiny kiddos within our communities, what is a good touch? What is a bad touch? Is it okay to say no? Can you allow people into your bubbles?"
Agard says conversations about consent should start before a child is even verbal.
"Gone are the days where you should be telling your kids they need to hug every single member of your family when you go into Thanksgiving events," Agard said. "We don't as adults even want to be touched all the time. Sometimes we're having good days and bad days, sometimes there's just someone we don't want to have that interaction with and our kids are the same way."
Many people who have been abused are scared to speak up for a variety of reasons. One of them is the stigma associated with abuse. The event was held on the capitol steps to make it clear to all of Madison there is support here.
"It's not a sign of weakness to be a victim," Agard said. "If you have been victimized by domestic violence, there are people there that want to help you you are strong and we can get you to the point of being a survivor."
Unidos Executive Director Virginia Gittens is working to close the gaps in access to potentially lifesaving care by serving Latinx survivors.
"We cannot do this work in isolation just doing crisis response or healing," Gittens said. "We need to get to prevention and learning in our communities, how communities of color experienced domestic abuse and what should be the responses effective responses for those communities."
All say the work will continue on well past Domestic Violence Prevention Week. If you or someone you know is in a violent environment, DAIS has a 24-hour call and text line to get you the resources you need. You can call (608) 251-4445, or (800) 747-4045. If you can't safely call, text LOVEIS to 22522.