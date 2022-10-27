Sauk County sheriff's office prepares ATV and UTV riders to have a safe fall

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The Sauk County sheriff's office is working with the DNR to make sure roadways stay safe this fall for ATV and UTV riders.
We've had a beautiful fall so far and many Wisconsinites want to get outside and enjoy it. ATVs and UTVs can be a great way to explore, but riders have to remember to do so safely.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office has asked people from the Department of Natural Resources and members of local ATV and UTV groups in the area to keep roadways safe this fall and make sure all riders have a clear understanding of the county's laws and regulations for these vehicles.
"One of the reasons we're putting this on is just so people know the laws so they can go out with their family and friends," Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said. "Enjoy Sauk County safely and enjoy their time out."
The DNR says so far this year, 17 people have died in ATV or UTV crashes in Wisconsin - and many of these victims were not wearing seatbelts or helmets.
Apart from the making sure you wear proper protective gear, they recommend keeping one rule in mind - know before you go. Make sure you know the local ATV and UTV laws before riding in a new area to keep yourself and others on the roadway safe.