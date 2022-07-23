"So clear that it was not safe": Storm precautions for summer events

MADISON (WKOW) -- With severe storms forecasted Saturday night, many summertime staples in Madison chose to play it safe.
Opera in the Park made the difficult decision to postpone their Saturday show until Sunday.
"This morning's forecast was just so clear that it was not safe to do this concert tonight for everyone sake the audience, the performers, we needed to go tomorrow night when the weather will be beautiful and clear, and much safer and calmer," said Kathryn Smith, General Director of Madison Opera.
But, Smith said no matter where or when, it will be a great event with beautiful music.
"It's a beautiful it's free concert with some amazing singers doing repertoire from Mozart to Bernstein to Kurt Weill," Smith said.
Smith and her colleagues are disappointed to have to postpone their event, but when she heard how severe these storms could be, she says it wasn't that hard of a decision.
"I start by worrying about people's safety" said Smith. "So it's actually to me, it wasn't a really hard call, because the most important thing is that everyone stays safe."
The Dane County Fair says they have the same priority. The General Manager of the fair, Danielle Ziegler, says they are working with the National Weather Service to stay ahead of any storms
"We have plenty of sheriff's deputies on campus as well as our own security team and CSC, Aliant energy center staff. So, there's plenty of us to assist with helping our attendees get off campus safely," Ziegler said.
Though severe weather has made for a quiet night, both events are excited to start back up Sunday.
"Just call in late to work the next morning and say you had an opera emergency," said Smith