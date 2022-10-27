Social media use is impacting your attention span

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- Our phones have become so much more than just a phone. These tiny computers are useful tools for things like connecting with people, finding our closest pharmacy or giving us directions.
But they can also be one of our largest distractions. If that temptation is hard to fend off as adults, how are they impacting kids and their focus?
"One of the threats that was identified, I don't want to say by every single teacher, but by the majority, was that the use of cell phones in the classroom just distracting students from learning," Jacob Crase, Platteville High School principal, said.
Crase knows phones are a powerful tool, but after two hard years of learning to make a classroom work remotely, he noticed phones were detracting more than they were adding. So, they implemented a new cell phone strategy this school year
"Students they're young adults. They don't want to be told, 'hey, you can't have your phone,' but to share some of the reason behind it," Crase said.
Now, when students walk into the classroom, they put their phones in a plastic holder right by the door. They know it’s there, but not within reach.
After watching the documentary, "The Social Dilemma" as a school last year, staff at Platteville High School got to thinking.
"When I watched that documentary, it brought home to me personally, that I was the subject, the target," John Sponsler, Platteville High School teacher, said. 'When I heard that, it was very unsettling that I was the target and they were trying to profit off of my attention."
Dr. Megan Moreno with UW Madison has focused her career on technology’s impact on adolescent health. She says phones can be like a slot machine to kids - hoping to find something to boost your mood and you’ll just keep refreshing to get that dopamine rush.
"These apps were designed by incredibly smart people to do exactly what they do," Dr. Moreno said. "These apps weren't designed that you would go and use them for two or three minutes and be satisfied. They're designed so that you'll keep going."
In the spring of 2015, Microsoft conducted a study in Canada that found the average attention span had dropped to about 8 seconds as people have adapted to scrolling or refreshing until they get another rush from finding something that feels interesting or important to them.
So, Crase and a few other staff members spent the summer looking for ways to decrease these risks within their own halls in the future.
"One [statistic] that really stood out to me was that it takes you 20 minutes to fully cognitively recover from checking your phone, on a message or an update," Crase said.
"As an adult mind, it's hard enough to fend that off," Sponsler said. "But as a growing, malleable mind, it's even more so. They know just what buttons to press to say, 'ding, ding,' right? The notification to get you to look and to feel like 'oh, now I'm important.'"
Sponsler not only teaches multiple students in Platteville High School, but his son is a junior there and says he’s noticed the school day feels more productive without his phone.
"He said it's just the new normal," Sponsler said. "I walk in, and I put [my phone] in. And I feel like I am more productive during the class, because my attention isn't diverted. When we have work time, I have no temptation whatsoever."
"If students are engaged in the classroom, they're going to be learning," Crase said. "I think there's lots of things that can distract [like] that device in your pocket that's programmed to get your attention. Separating that out of the classroom has been a really big benefit to the learning that needs to take place within the classroom."
Some students have told staff there are certain things their phones could do that school-issued chrome books can't, but overall feel like they're more productive in school. Some have said they feel like they have less homework, because it's easier to get their work done during class time.