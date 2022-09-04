'That community will never be normal again': How teachers and students plan to support Uvalde's first day back to school

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Less than four months after one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, students in Uvalde, Texas are heading back to class.
"No parent should feel that their child is not safe when they arrive at school," Houston native and Janesville Parker varsity soccer coach Rudy Cisneros said.
Though, he and his wife are Wisconsinites now, the news of something so horrific happening so close to home hit hard.
"It's one of those close-knit communities that whether you're in the Rio Grande Valley or San Antonio or Austin... You know the gem that it is in the state of Texas," Cisneros said. "So, for something to happen in that town, it's like it happened to all of us."
Rudy, his wife and many of their friends work in schools. That is why when they heard about the Uvalde Strong movement, they decided to get behind it.
"They were passing around the Uvalde Strong movement and just gave a notice that they're asking educators to wear maroon in solidarity with the Uvalde School District as they start their school year on Tuesday," Cisneros said.
Cisneros encourages others to participate by wearing maroon on their first day back, Tuesday Sept. 6.
"That community will never ever be normal again, after something so atrocious taking place," Cisneros said.
Cisneros tried not to get choked up as he spoke about the tragedy that happened in May. It brought to mind his own grandchildren in Houston.
"Ages five and seven. And that's a bigger city, and anything can just pop off at any time. And so it really hits close to home," Cisneros said.
Cisneros will be with the Janesville Parker varsity soccer team on Tuesday, and plans to stand in solidarity with Uvalde.
"Rather than wear the Viking green that I usually do, I'll be wearing maroon on the sidelines," Cisneros said.