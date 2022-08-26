'That's not surprising': Overdose deaths disproportionately harm the Black community

MADISON (WKOW) -- Health experts around the country are sounding the alarm on a spike in drug overdose deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdose deaths spiked by 30% in the first year of the pandemic alone.
The greatest increase was in young people ages 15-24.
But health experts say the rise in overdoses was especially bad in communities of color.
"This has been around for well over two decades," Aaron Perry, CEO and Founder of Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association, said.
Rebalanced-Life has recently started a barbershop harm reduction initiative to help curb the dangerous, and increasingly deadly, impacts of drug abuse.
"We just provide education, but we also are providing Narcan," Perry said. "So we're keeping that on site, just in case people want to take it with them. Having that on their person will hopefully lead to [saving] a life."
The CDC reports a historic 30% increase in overdose deaths across the country from 2019 to 2020. In the Black community alone - rates rose to 44%.
"That's not surprising," Rommel Johnson, assistant professor in the School of Rehabilitation Services and Counseling at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, said. "But [it is] very, very concerning and alarming."
Johnson also serves on the Critical Issues in the Black Community Committee for the Association for Addiction Professionals (NAADAC).
He says the issues that typically lead people to drugs are similar, family problems, financial issues. But there's another layer when it comes to the lives of people of color.
"Because there are already existing issues, existing disparities, you add something to that, that exacerbates, you know what's already there."
NAADAC recently released a report outlining ways to decrease the risk of overdose death. One option is strengthening the workforce of addiction professionals to look like the people they serve, as a way to make an already difficult process feel more welcoming.
"Added to that stigma is not finding someone, a treatment provider, who looks like me, right? How are they going to understand my situation?"
Putting emphasis on treatment, rather than punishment, for drug use has also proven to be effective.
"The old saying is you cannot arrest your way out of poverty, you cannot arrest your way out of overdose prevention," Perry said.
You as a community member can help too. Get to know your neighbors that may be struggling - put a face to the issue.
"That is a human being." Johnson said. "That is someone's child that is someone's husband, father, mother, brother, sister, you know? Humanize your neighbors, and humanize the people in the community, instead of making certain assumptions."
You can also learn how to use life saving resources like Narcan that can be purchased without a prescription at multiple local health facilities.
"I always tell people follow the research," Perry said. "And the research is clearly indicating that the fentanyl test strips, the Narcan can make a difference."
"We have to be intentional and doing something about this," Johnson said. "We can't, in good conscience allow this to just happen and do nothing."