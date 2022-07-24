"The whole world should be accessible": Fitchburg's Playground for All

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- There's a new playground in Fitchburg created with every family in mind.
Fitchburg's Playground for All officially opened Sunday afternoon, five years in the making.
The concept of the playground started with a question: 'Where do kids with cognitive and physical disabilities go to play in Fitchburg?' At the time, the answer was nowhere.
In 2018, Alder Julia Arata-Fratta asked a friend who runs a summer camp for disabled kids where they go to play, but there wasn't a playground in Fitchburg that could accommodate everyone's needs.
She pitched Playground for All to then mayor, Jason Gonzalez, and the city council, who were all for it.
"We want to call ourselves 'Playground for All' because all the kids can play together, it doesn't matter you have any disability or not," Alder Arata-Fratta said.
"The whole point here is, this isn't a special park in terms of it's only for these people or those people," Jake Johnson of the Fitchburg Optimist Club said. "This is a park for everyone."
Johnson was the head of fundraising for the $200,000 project. It includes accessible equipment that can be used with a wheelchair, a light colored, rubber ground to keep cool under the summer sun and neutral colors for anyone with sensory issues.
Just a few accessible feet away is the Fitchburg Splashpad, that Johnson helped fundraise for seven years ago.
"The world should be included. And we need to be more inclusive so it's just a no brainer," Johnson said.
Years of work put in, fundraising through a pandemic and they're not done yet. Their next plans, to put in a wheelchair accessible picnic table and plant trees to give the park some shade.