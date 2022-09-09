'The world needs people like him': Remembering Derek Gray

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- A UW Whitewater student's sudden death shocked his community. On Friday night, they gathered in one of his favorite places to honor him.
"It's evident that he was very, very loved," Traci Pine, Derek Gray's mom, said.
"Didn't matter how big or how small you were in his life, he made sure that you were good," Will Pytleski, Gray's teammate, said.
"He was going to conquer the world," Pytleski said. "He was destined do big things. Nothing was gonna stop him."
Derek Gray died unexpectedly this July during the team's pre-season overnight camp. Though basketball was the game he loved - those who knew him see him as so much more than a basketball star.
"Most people know him as a basketball player. We know him as the person, the student," Pat Miller, head coach at UW Whitewater, said. "And he really was a remarkable person and so many facets. And I think that's why it's been so difficult for all of us."
Miller remembers Gray's unique ability to connect with people. No matter who you were, Gray was intentional and wanted to be at the helm of something meaningful.
"We'd sit in my office and talk for hours about topic after topic, and he was just a really intelligent, insightful person," Miller said. "That's one of the tragic things about about this is that the world needs people like him."
Gray leaves behind a powerful legacy. One with grit, determination and care. Events like this just remind those he touched to carry those ideals forward in his honor.
"Derek was one that could have a conversation about the most difficult topics and the most controversial topics, and he faced them head on," Pine said. "He would, in a great way, make you talk about them."
Pine calls Gray the 'hidden gem' of the family. He wasn't the loudest in the room, he didn't always talk, but when he did, you made sure to listen.
"One thing I always used to tell my kids, and Derek lived by it, was that every single day is another opportunity to continue to reach towards your goals and reach towards your dreams," Pine said.
Teammates and family all say they're going to use this heartbreak to motivate them. To live the way Derek lived and play the way Derek played. A major part of Gray's life was his family. He spoke with his mom everyday and his teammates have been doing their part to check in on Pine.
"I feel his presence when they're around," Pine said. "They've all been so wonderful. They've checked on me, they've come to visit me. They've checked on me and made sure I'm eating."
One teammate has known Gray long before they wore purple and white. Trevon Chisolm was on the opposing basketball team in high school.
"We had a summer league tournament. And his team was just beating us so bad," Chisolm said with a laugh. "They ended up scoring 100 points, they had to turn off the shot clock and everything. He was just beating us so bad that I almost ended up taking off my shoes and just ending the game because it was just too much for me."
Chisolm was a year ahead of Gray in school, so it felt like taking a rookie under his wing. But, like any good teammate, Gray pushed his fellow Warhawks to be better his first day on the court.
"We're using it to push forward and try to achieve the things that Derek wanted to achieve when he was here," Chisolm said.
The Warhawks know the season will be hard without him, but they plan to do Derek proud. Hopefully, by getting him a championship ring at the end of the season.