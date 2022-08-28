'There is a serious need for improvements in our area': Honoring a loved one by raising awareness

NEW GLAURUS (WKOW) -- A Madison family is turning its grief into action to honor their loved one's silent struggle.
The AJS Project works to raise awareness about mental health after Tony Schwoegler took his own life just weeks after his 31st birthday this spring.
"We realized that there is a serious need for improvements in our area" Jill Squire, Tony's sister, said. "Mental health and crisis and substance abuse awareness."
The AJS Project's three-tiered approach for crisis intervention and support: Educate, support, grow. It is inspired by Tony.
"My brother Tony passed away in April of 2022," Squire said. "And we began a non-profit right away for him knowing that, that was something that he was very passionate about."
She said Tony was known for wanting to help anyone he could. He was very candid on social media about his struggles with his mental health in an attempt to help others going through the same thing.
Additionally, the Shwoegler family said Tony was the life of the party, loud, charismatic and outgoing. But his struggle with mental health eventually lead to addiction.
"We wanted to kind of carry on his mission and discovered a lot of emptiness and flaws in the system," Squire said.
The Schwoegler family says a major roadblock they ran into when looking for treatment for him was lack of availability--a flaw in the system they one day would like to eliminate.
"Our long term vision, would be to hopefully fund somebody's treatment," Squire said. "And to hopefully, maybe open up a an organization or crisis center here locally."
The group hosted a fundraiser Sunday with money raised going towards organizations like Wisconsin Voices for Recovery and Journey Mental Health. A popular item for sale: Shirts and hats with the words "I'm On My Way"--a phrase Tony often used.
"We've kind of adopted that saying. Anybody can interpret it however they want. But for us, it's just me that we're all a work in progress," Squire said.
Squire wants those struggling with mental health or addiction to know, "you're not alone."
"You can do hard things and there's always somebody there that is going to listen and be willing to help you. And that's kind of what we're here for, is to bring all of that together and let everybody know that we're here to support one another," Squire said.
Dan Schwoegler, Tony's father, said once the AJS Project began, he started hearing from more parents in the same position as their family was.
"It's so nice, it might be like a little message on Facebook that starts the conversation. And then we just become friends," Schwoegler said.
"I hear the results on treatments, I hear the results on what's going on. And it's it's such a critical, critical point for families that are in need [because] they're scared, they don't know what to do," Schwoegler said.
His biggest piece of advice to families working through addiction and mental health troubles: "Speak softly."
"No hard-lined conversations, because that doesn't go very well and that pushes them away. We want to bring [them] back in," Schwoegler said.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, please call the National Suicide Prevention and Crisis Hotline at 988.