'These are kids that want to change their lives': Horizon High School works to raise funds for a successful school year

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state's first recovery high school to help students with mental health and substance abuse is working to keep their doors open.
With 15 students and seven staff members, Horizon High School may be one of the smallest schools you've heard of but they say their services save lives.
Former student and current board member Ken Adams felt supported from the moment he walked in.
"I went and visited on a Friday. I was enrolled on Monday and just never left," Adams said.
Though Adams can look back with a smile now, he struggled to find a place that felt right to him.
"I had attempted suicide when I was 15 and ended up in Rogers Memorial in Oconomowoc. I was really, really struggling there, trying to find different schools," Adams said.
He tried three different schools before he found Horizon, where the community and care for student's mental health was unlike anything he had seen
"It's not like if they don't show up we don't notice," Traci Goll, School Director at Horizon, said. "If they don't show up, I text them, 'Where are you?' And if they don't answer, I call. Then, I call their parents."
Goll is passionate that at Horizon there is no slipping through the cracks.
"The whole team kind of works as a really inclusive group to meet the needs of all of our kids," Goll said. "Outside of the academics, we also have group [therapy], we also have life skills. So, there's a lot of wraparound services, as well as the actual academics."
For Horizon, the funds raised Wednesday aren't for a new expansion. They're solely to keep their doors open for students.
One of the most exciting new additions to Horizon is their first full-time therapist Madeline Brown. She will be in school with students five days a week for group and individual therapy.
"It's such a beautiful opportunity where they have that support," Brown said. "Day in and day out on a consistent basis where they know all of our names and all our faces. So, it makes it a little bit easier for them to reach out when they inevitably have those struggles."
"When kids come to Horizon, they walk through our doors, and they feel really broken," Goll said. "Like they are failing at everything in life. And we're like, 'No. You're 15, 16, 17 years old. You have your whole life in front of you.' The number one criteria at our school is you have to want to be there."
For Adams, one of the best parts of his time at Horizon was the comradery.
"I was just scared and alone," Adams said. "And I go to this place where everyone's open. And yet we're all struggling. We're all going through it. And that's okay."
One of the most important values Horizon tries to instill in students is that their struggle is nothing to be ashamed of. It's okay to struggle. It's okay to fail. You just have to keep trying.