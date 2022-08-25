Twelve youth workers celebrated for outstanding dedication

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Thursday night, a few of the dedicated staff who spend time with students during after-school hours were honored for their support of Madison's youth.
"Give everyone a round of applause," started one of the night's emcees.
The 12 people were nominated by their peers and chosen by high school students in Madison.
"I just love it," said Johnny Kennedy, Joint Coordinator for the Urban League of Greater Madison and O'Keeffe Middle School. "It's amazing."
Kennedy teaches a leadership class for seventh and eighth graders but she had a long road before a good friend brought her into the school system.
"I have a friend I love dearly," Kennedy said. "I think of her as an auntie. Her name is Ms. Niecy."
When Kennedy was looking for a job that was more than just work, but a purpose, Ms. Niecy gave her the opportunity to work as her Assistant Director for after-school programs.
"She is the reason I'm here. When I got here [to Madison] and after I graduated, nobody gave me a chance. And she was the person that gave me a chance."
Kennedy says she finally found a job that she wakes up excited to go to each morning.
"I was excited to go to meeting new faces, talking to students, being able to just see them succeed. "
Some of Kennedy's former students came up to say hello before the ceremony began. She gave them each a big hug and asked if they're excited for high school.
"People don't realize it, but these are our next doctors or next presidents and I want to be there with them. I want to be there and help them see them succeed."
Kennedy is one of 12 youth workers in Madison honored for her dedication to students and her community.
Her organization works with Madison Out-of-School-Time, or MOST, an initiative that provides programs for kids when they're not in class. Leaders with MOST wanted to honor essential workers who don't always get the recognition they deserve.
"It's hard to explain like how proud I am to be part of the team," Nanceny Fanny, Youth and Community Wellness Coordinator at Bayview Foundation said.
Fanny grew up at Bayview and used to participate in some of the programs she's now leading.
Though she's being honored for her work now, Kennedy's mind wasn't always set on working with kids. But, for Fanny, she's known this was her path since she was a kid.
"I knew as a kid in program that I wanted to be a part of Bayview," Fanny said. "I made a name tag with my name and "Junior Staff" written at the bottom, because I could not wait until the moment that I would be able to become a coordinator."
Bayview offers affordable housing in Downtown, youth and adult programming, and quality food access at no cost.
"Our goal at Bayview is to give the residents all the tools necessary for success. And then not only giving them those tools, but showing them how to use [them]," said Fanny.
Not only does Fanny coordinate youth programming, but she's also the sole member of their food access department.
"I think sometimes people think because services are offered at no cost, quality doesn't really matter."
According to Fanny, one of Bayview's main priorities is ensuring quality for the people they serve.
"Because that's what people deserve. Bringing dignity back to giving aid and honestly, what the people give us every day in the community is way more than what we could ever give them on a daily basis."