Ukrainian Weekend at Coffee4All in Stoughton aims to raise money for Ukrainian refugees

SOUGHTON (WKOW) -- A coffee shop is teaming up with a local resettlement organization to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.
Coffee4All in Stoughton is hosting "Ukrainian Weekend," selling art, flags and handmade goods to support Ukrainian families.
"Just by God's providence we met Stoughton Resettlement Group and they they help us a lot," Ukrainian refugee Peter Sokor said.
It took Sokor and his family a long time to settle in Stoughton.
"First country was Moldova, later Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland and Czech Republic," Sokor said.
The Sokors had stayed in 11 different cities before being introduced to the Stoughton Resettlement Assistance Program, or SRAP. Co-director of the program, Sharon Mason-Boersma, is trying her best to make Ukrainian families feel as comfortable as she can.
"We want to respect their culture, their traditions, everything they say they stand for in Ukraine but we also want them to get to know us," Mason-Boersma said.
So, the resettlement program is partnering with Coffee4All Bistro in Stoughton to raise money to support these families.
"We'll help with the costs of rent for their housing, for immigration fees for anything that would help them with basic needs," Mason-Boersma said. "Transportation is a big one for them, and even trying to get a car for an employment."
All day September 24 and 25, Coffee4All will be selling handmade art and wares to raise money for the Ukrainian families living in Stoughton. On Friday night, they served an authentic Ukrainian meal cooked by Coffee4All owner Priscah Norton and Stoughton's newest neighbors.
Though Norton and the refugees were working through a language barrier, the comfort and unity of food helped them forge a relationship as they prepped for the first night of Ukrainian Weekend. One of the Ukrainian's, Olya, was brought back to her childhood after trying a beignet Norton made for them.
"So, she took her first bite closed her eyes," Norton said. "The other ones are like, 'What?' And she said, 'My mom used to make the same thing. I ate [these] as a child.' You see how we are connected?"
"I came here 15 years ago to America and I could relate to the journey that they have been [on]," Norton said. "Being an immigrant, it's not easy."
As an immigrant and as someone who has been supported by her Stoughton neighbors after losing her husband, Norton has a special understanding of what these families are going through.
"I feel I owe that to pay it forward for someone else," Norton said. "And I was telling them when they succeed one day, they will have to do something like this. And they said yes, they will."
All day Saturday and Sunday, anyone can stop by to purchase art, or make a donation to support essential expenses - like rent- for these families.