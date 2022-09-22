Visit a local farm to celebrate Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Week

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Thursday marks the start of Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Week. Agriculture and tourism, separately, bring in billions to the state each year, so the two combined are a match made in heaven.
"I think everybody has just a genuinely fun time," Laura Skelly, co-owner of Skelly Farm's Market, said.
25 years ago, her husband Scott Skelly convinced his dad to let him build a corn maze on their family farm.
"Somehow he decided that that was a good idea," Scott said. "We took three quarters of an acre and made a small maze and found it a success. And over the years, we've grown it."
The Skellys now have two mazes on their farm. One has an escape room-style finish using clues found throughout the maze to gather the code that unlocks the door. The other has participants find hidden fruits and vegetables using an app Scott programed himself.
"It'll tell you that only 15% of the people found this checkpoint or 85% of the people found it," Scott said. "How long it takes them to find it, how long it took you. So you really get to see, how do you stack up against everybody else going through the maze?"
With rope courses for the little ones and corn mazes for the whole family, there's something seasonal and fun at locally-owned farms, like Skelly's, for everyone. But they provide much more to Wisconsinites than just entertainment.
"Wisconsin has 64,400 family farms, and 95% of them are family farms [that locally] support our economy," Sheila Everhart, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association, said.
According to the WATA agriculture adds over $100 billion to Wisconsin's economy every year.
"Tourism adds about $1.4 billion to our economy every year," Everhart said. "So agricultural tourism, the marriage of the two industries, is like a marriage made in heaven."
For farmers like the Skellys who have had their farm in their family for generations, agricultural tourism allows them to stay on the farm their family started.
"Get out, support our agricultural tourism, support our local family farms, and have fun this fall," Everhart said.
Though Agritourism Week officially ends on October 2, local farms are ready to host families and friends all season long and beyond. There are activities to support local farmers year round, like enjoying a drink or meal on a sunny spring or summer day.
"In Wisconsin, we grow lots of hops, and grains, and corn," Everhart said. "So we support our local craft breweries, and we grow amazing grapes for our wineries. So Wisconsin truly is America's agricultural tourism destination."
Visit WATA's website to find the closest farm or agritourism destination to you.