"We know we can find something here": Madison food pantry sources produce

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local food pantry is helping families cut the growing cost of groceries, without sacrificing quality.
Neighborhood House Community Center has partnered with local farms to ease the stress of getting fresh, healthy food on the table. The center has seen many new faces as the cost of everyday essentials continues to rise.
Taylor Drogemuller, Adult and Community Program Director at Neighborhood House, says accessibility and comfort are the pantry's priorities.
"I want the families who come and shop in the pantry to feel just like they're going shopping at a store where they can pick anything that they want to eat,"' Drogemuller said.
Neighborhood House partners with Crossroads Community Farm, Wonka's Harvest and Madison Food Pantry Gardens to be a fresh food connection.
Families who turn to the Neighborhood House Food Pantry say that by saving some of the money they would spend on grocery store staples, they can budget towards housing, gas or other food to supplement what the pantry has given them.
Estella, a woman who uses the food pantry, says having this reliable source of food is a relief.
"I'm very comfortable we can get, we know we can find something here," Estella said. "They can help new people who just moved to Wisconsin. They [will] be welcome here."
Pantry hours have just been extended to give more community members the opportunity to stock their fridge, Tuesdays through Thursdays 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and a midday opportunity at noon to 2 p.m. on Thursdays.
Neighborhood House Community Center is at 29 South Mills Street. It's open to all for one visit a week.