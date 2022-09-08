'We need to be worthy of that symbol': Madison unveils its first rainbow crosswalk

MADISON (WKOW) -- Alders from across the city have been pushing for a symbol of unity near the Capitol. On Thursday, their goal became a reality.
The colorful addition to the corner of State and Mifflin is much more than a way to spruce up the crosswalk.
"This is a symbol, but we need to be worthy of that symbol," Karin Wolf, City of Madison Arts Program Administrator, said. "I hope that it can inspire people when they see it to really live it."
Wolf was one of the people on the team to make this project a reality. In 2019 former Alder Lindsay Lemmer and Alder Patrick Heck approached the city with a plan to put pride flags at different crosswalks in the city. The funding for each mural will come from community donations alone.
"The city adopted this as a program, because they want to signal that we're a welcoming and inclusive community," Wolf said. "And so, this is just a pilot, this is the first one and we might be placing them throughout the community."
Despite plans to spread their message, the sponsors and supporters of the mural got a prime first location. Mifflin and State is one of the busiest crosswalks in the city for pedestrian traffic.
"I think everyone unanimously agreed it should be near the Capitol Square within view of our capitol legislators," Kia Karlen, Co-Chair of Friends of Madison Arts Commission, said.
The Alders sponsoring the mural and Friends of Madison Arts Commission, one of the fundraising strongarms for the pilot crosswalk, wanted to send a very clear message - you are welcome here.
"State Street and the Capitol Square attract visitors from, not just around Wisconsin, but all over the country and international visitors. So, it's wonderful to have a prominent location," Karlen said.
"As I walk into the Capitol for work, I hope my colleagues will think about this when they go in to legislate and build policy that helps all Wisconsinites," said Rep. Francesca Hong (D).
Hong hopes this sends a message to Wisconsinites everywhere that they should feel welcome to be the person they want to be and love the person they want to love.
"They're symbols of belonging," Hong said. "And they're really a sign for our young people. We want them to hope, we want them to dream and we want them to do it here."
The flag painted on State Street is a progress pride flag, which builds on the original gay pride flag by adding stripes in a chevron pattern pointing to the right - or towards the capitol. LGBTQ Nation says the arrows symbolize forward movement.
"I think this says that we are here fighting to allow people to be who they want to be to, dream the way they want to and again to love who they want to," Hong said.
If you would like to donate to the next rainbow crosswalk, visit the Friends of Madison Arts Commission website.