'We're all pretty devastated': Monona Grove dedicates football game to late teacher

MONONA (WKOW) -- Monona Grove students and families dedicated Friday night's football game to the life of a teacher.
Honoring a life less than 24 hours after it was lost. Charlie Pyng died unexpectedly Thursday night. He was a very loved member of the Monona Grove community.
"We gather tonight to support our silver eagles and to support one another," the game began.
Pyng was an art teacher, a tennis coach and the advisor for the school's Anime Club and Asian Club. La'Leyah McKinney says Pyng was one of her favorite teachers
"He was always like checking in on me, and making sure that I was okay," McKiney said.
Pyng was known for his good sense of humor and his passion for the things, and people, he loved.
"He always talked really well about his family and about the things that he like," McKinney said. "I know he loves sports a lot. He was a really good teacher to me and others."
Even Mount Horeb fans came dressed in pink Friday to show solidarity. Students say kick off got closer, shelves in the area were cleared out of anything pink.
McKinney doesn't consider herself a football fan but when she heard the game was dedicated to Mr. Pyng she knew she had to go.
"I came because he really meant a lot to me and I was crying this morning, because I got the news that one of my favorite teachers had passed," McKinney said.
McKinney spent her first two years at Monona Grove with Mr. Pyng. If she needed extra support, or time, he always gave it to her and he was always there to make her laugh. He will continue to be on the minds and in the hearts of McKinney, her fellow Silver Eagles and Monona.
"We're all pretty devastated and shocked," Chris Uschan, Monona Grove head softball coach, said. "Pyng was an amazing person and the kids all loved him."
"His memory like will never be forgotten in the school because he was a key part to pretty much everyone's life," McKinney said.
Classes were cancelled at Monona Grove High School Friday, but students and staff were encouraged to come in to speak with one another about how they are processing the news.