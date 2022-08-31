'We're celebrating the wonderful people from our community': New GM exhibit opens in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Looking back on almost 90 years of Janesville history - a new exhibit showcases the people responsible for making the Janesville General Motors what it was.
"[It] seems very strange you know? I just got a glimpse of it in there," Jerome Flesch, a former GM employee, said.
Flesch started working at the General Motors in Janesville in 1966. He was on the line that built GM's 100 millionth car.
"I was too young to understand what the heck was going on," Flesch laughed.
The curators call this exhibit a love letter to Janesville. A town that heavily relied on the employment from a large company like GM.
"We spent that past year going through 1000s of donations from members of the community." Cara Kinzelman, Assistant Director of the Rock County Historical Society said. "Going through oral history interviews and trying to really dig deep to tell the story of the men and women who worked at General Motors in Janesville."
Kinzelman says the stories they've heard from Janesville residents were the inspiration behind the exhibit.
"People in Janesville, this is the history that they grew up with. This is literally the story of our community."
The exhibit takes you through the very start of the plant in 1919, through efforts to unionize, women coming to work during World War II, up to 2008 when the plant closed during the recession.
"What I think comes through is the story of resilience and grit and pride in this determination to never give up," Kinzelman said. "And this is a tribute to those men and women who spent sometimes 40, 50 years working in that plant."
"I'll be real clear," Timothy Maahs, Executive Director of the Rock County Historical Society said.
"We're not celebrating General Motors at all. We are celebrating all the wonderful people from our community. Many generations of families that spent and dedicated much of their lives to making sure the success of this company would go."
Maahs compared the goodwill of those adding their stories and belongings to the exhibit to a miracle.
"There's very deep roots running here, as you can see, by the crowds that are formed outside," Maahs said.
One of his favorite parts of the exhibit is the World War II section. Despite it being a sad time, he says he loved seeing men and women working side by side in the plant for the first time.
"It just kind of really speaks to the tenacity of the people of Rock County. How they just immediately jumped in to what was next and [rolled] up their sleeves and made it happen."
For Michael Easton, a board member of the RCHS, the exhibit hit close to home
"My father and grandfather both worked at GM, and it was...I was speechless when I walked in. All the memories came flooding back."
Easton's father lost his job at GM in 2008. He says he remembers a time when many in Janesville felt like they couldn't survive without the plant, but here they were.
"It's very special."
The exhibit will be open for the next 13 months at the RCHS in Janesville. Visit their website for tour and ticket information.