'We're not having an officer come to our school to be punitive': Boscobel schools to hire on-campus resource officer

BOSCOBEL (WKOW) -- Boscobel schools are taking a new approach to safety and support this school year.
The police department and school district are working together to employ a School Resource Officer who will be on campus for 10 hours each week.
Boscobel Police Chief Jaden McCullick approached schools with the idea.
"We are a low income district. What can we do together to support students," Lisa Wallin-Kapinus, District Administrator, said.
"We've spent a lot of time in the schools, but just never really a structured program where we could focus on problems," McCullick said. "Kind of a counselor, per se, to help students through issues they're having."
"We took that proposal to the school board in January, for a SRO to come two hours a day, for a total of 10 hours a week in all of our buildings," Wallin-Kapinus said.
According to both the police and the schools - officers aren't there to increase discipline.
"Just create positive relationships with the kids so the only time they're seeing law enforcement is [not] in a bad light, and try to create that relationship moving forward," McCullick said.
Hopefully, a closer relationship with law enforcement will act as a form of prevention for dangerous or illegal behavior.
"We just need to, in my opinion, take a step farther and try to stop issues before they come become bigger issues. Build a better, stronger, safer school system," McCullick said.
Boscobel schools and police want to make clear, typical disciplinary actions won't be handed off to the resource officers.
"Students acting out in class or things like that, we don't want to get too involved with that, because that takes the power away from the school," McCullick said. "I think if you can identify the problem areas early, before they become those major issues, that's the first step and prevention."
The resource officer's role will be to act as an advocate for students, to get to know the law enforcement in their community and to provide extra safety should schools need it.
"We're not having an officer come to our school to be punitive or to catch kids being bad or be disciplined," Wallin-Kapinus said. "The officer is seen as a resource, another supportive resource for our community and our students and families."
Because this is the program's first year it will be an experimental one.
"It's going to be growing in our part," McCullick said. "Growing on their part, figuring out the needs of both sides and working together to make the best product we can put forward."
"I rely on data," Wallin-Kapinus said. "So, we really want to keep good documentation and data. Did we meet the needs of the students? Did our referrals go down? And what can we do for safety?"
She says a focus of this school year is bringing outside services in-school.
"We also hired a school psychologist, a full time one, which is amazing for rural district," Wallin-Kapinus said. "We provide the space our students can be seen."