'We're not powerless': Middleton broker is helping her Florida community affected by Hurricane Ian

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A local real estate broker is headed down to Florida to offer relief to Hurricane Ian victims.
Sheri St Marie splits her time between Florida and Wisconsin for work. As Ian was headed towards the state, she was in her condo between Naples and Fort Meyers.
"I got just the worst intuition of my, like a gut punch," St Marie said. "Right up to my heart like, 'It's going to be bad you got to get out of here,' was the feeling. And I had felt safe before then."
St Marie knew spending more time in Florida meant preparing for the drastic weather differences between the Midwest and Southeast. She had made it through Hurricane Elsa and another tropical storm. So, she felt like she could prepare properly.
"And, I had a client that was being referred from Wisconsin on the 30th," St Marie said. "So, I felt like I had to stay, and then that client cancelled."
So, she thought of her three kids in Wisconsin and knew she had to get back for them.
"I have three adult children up here in Madison [and] Milwaukee, that are 21 to 25," St Marie said. "And I just thought I don't ever want them to worry."
But her Florida community, that she has grown to love, hasn't left her mind and she's determined to help.
"My friends who literally are sitting on the side of the road in their lawn chair and not wanting to leave the dirt they own, but their manufactured home was gone," St. Marie said. "You know, so for me, I just felt sad in the humanity of it."
It's an emotional experience for St Marie to see people she loves go through so much. But she's determined to be a source of hope by bringing donated items and gift cards to those impacted.
"What I'm doing is I'm making a personal guarantee that I will hand to the person that's in need, rather than dropping off," St Marie said. "I'm going to personally hand it to the people in the locations that are having a harder time."
She recommends donating things like tarps, hand tools, water and baby formula.
"Everything that's four feet and below [was] lost, pretty much," said St Marie. "So, think about your house and what's four foot and below that you need as your essentials to get going again. [That's] kind of what we're looking for."
If gift cards or monetary donations are more feasible for you, her goal is hand out gift cards of $25 or less.
"That way we can hand them more," St Marie said. "And the point is to hand and listen to a story hand and listen to a story. With just a small effort from somebody, but there's a lot of those people doing that we can do something amazing, and then we're not powerless."
St Marie will be having a drop off this Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at 2 Rustling Birch Ct. in Verona or you can ship items directly to her Florida office at 340 N. 9th St. in Naples. If sending physical items isn't possible but you'd still like to help, you can Venmo her @SheriStMarie7.