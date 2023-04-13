Necedah residents able to return home after wildfire

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) - Residents are now able to return to their homes in Necedah.

The fire started Wednesday night north of Highway 21 and west of Highway 80. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources evacuated residences near 19th Street West, 12th Avenue and 11th Street.

On Twitter, the DNR announced that those evacuations were rescinded and said residents could return home.

Officials have not identified a cause for the fire.