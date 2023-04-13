 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LATE FRIDAY MORNING INTO EARLY
FRIDAY EVENING FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The combination of very warm temperatures in the lower 80s, gusty
south winds of 12 to 15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH, and very low
relative humidity values of 25 to 28 percent are expected from
late Friday morning into early Friday evening. This will bring
elevated fire weather conditions across most of southern
Wisconsin during this period.

Avoid burning outdoors on Friday, and check the Wisconsin
Department of Natural Resources or local officials for any burn
bans.

Necedah residents able to return home after wildfire

  • Updated
  • 0
Necedah wildfire

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) - Residents are now able to return to their homes in Necedah.

The fire started Wednesday night north of Highway 21 and west of Highway 80. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources evacuated residences near 19th Street West, 12th Avenue and 11th Street. 

On Twitter, the DNR announced that those evacuations were rescinded and said residents could return home.

Officials have not identified a cause for the fire.

Tags

Recommended for you