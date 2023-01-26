$1.5M donation brings McKenzie Regional Workforce Center closer to fundraising goal

MADISON (WKOW) — A workforce development program from the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County gets a financial boost.
The McKenzie Regional Workforce Center got a $1.5 million from Ascendium Education Group, a local non profit that supports workforce training beyond high school.
“We are working on these issues at a national level, and it's wonderful to support innovative and effective initiatives in our own backyard,” said Brett Lindquist, Ascendium's vice president of strategic communications.
The center, which is being built on Verona Road in Fitchburg, aims to help young people train as skilled trade laborers.
"McKenzie Regional Workforce Center will be the largest of its kind in South Central Wisconsin, and it will provide opportunities for young adults to access resources, programming, and support systems that will diminish achievement gaps and generate transformational change for families in our community," said Michael Johnson, president/CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County.
The donation puts the project about $5 million away from its $35 million goal. Fundraising efforts continue through August.
The center is slated to open over the summer.