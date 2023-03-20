$1.5M jackpot winning ticket sold in Prairie Du Sac

MADISON (WKOW) — A jackpot winning lottery ticket was sold at a Prairie Du Sac gas station.
Wisconsin Lottery says a $1.5 million winning Megabucks ticket was sold at Prairie Cenex. The gas station's assistant manager said learning about the winning ticket was a "fun way" to start Monday.
"We sell quite a few Megabucks tickets here, but we've never sold a winning ticket this big. It was definitely a nice surprise. We're all wondering who the winner is," Amanda Pospiehal said.
The winning numbers were 11-30-34-35-36-39. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, and it must be done in person at the lottery office in Madison because of the amount won.
The last jackpot winning ticket for Megabucks was sold in January in Luck Wisconsin.