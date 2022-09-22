1,600 toys lined up in the Oregon Culver's drive-thru; construction begins

OREGON (WKOW) -- A day many people in Oregon have been waiting for has finally come.
The first ever Culver's in Oregon broke ground Wednesday afternoon. But for nearly two months, a replica has been sitting in the parking lot awaiting the real thing's arrival.
The miniature version of the restaurant was built by Dana Terrian. Terrian told 27 News, the idea started as a fun project following his retirement. He placed the replica along with five cars in the empty lot and said he never expected what came next.
As days went by, the line in the Culver's drive-through just kept growing. 27 News followed the progress as 25 cars turned into 500. As the line grew, so did the variation of toys. Cars, trains, boats, planes and even a rocking horse could be seen waiting for their food. Terrian said he couldn't believe the creativity of the people in his community.
When Mr. Craig Culver got the news, he jumped in on the fun. Culver placed his own toy in line, a toy bus made by his marketing team.
In an August interview with Culver, he told 27 News, he was so excited to get involved.
"I was just giggling. I mean it was so cute, so funny and a little emotional as well," Culver said. "I guess they're doing it because they love Culver's and that warms my heart."
The Wednesday ceremony brought cheers and excitement to the community who gathered to watch the shovels break ground. Culver said he's never seen community support like that.
"This is over the top, it really is," he said. "We are so thankful to the community of Oregon, for Randy the mayor, for Dana and what he has done here and that just tells me a great deal about the community of Oregon and how special it really is, it's got wonderful people."
With construction starting, all the toys had to be moved. More than 1,600 toys were packed up in a trailer and moved to a new location.
From the start, Dana had planned to donate the toys to a charity and with help from the Culver's team. They settled on Goodwill in Stoughton. Members from the FFA came to help move all the toys after people had a final chance to interacting with them.
Terrian said at the end of the day, his once silly idea became something he could have never expected.
"You see people come out here, all ages -- with kids, without kids, whatever -- but you see the smiles on their faces. It's just a natural thing that comes out," he said. "It's fun, and it takes people back to the times when they were a kid."
Culver announced the first Oregon Culver's should open it's doors in spring 2023.
"Welcome to delicious, Oregon. We can't wait to serve you," Culver added.