1 dead, 4 in critical condition after stabbing on Apple River in Somerset

SOMERSET (WKOW) -- One person is dead and four others are in critical condition after a stabbing in Somerset Saturday afternoon.
St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said during a press conference that the victims were tubing on the Apple River when the attack happened north of the Highway 35 and 64 bridge around 3:45 p.m.
Knudson said a 17-year-old male from Minnesota died from his injuries. Three other men and one woman, who are all in their 20s, are in critical condition.
A 52-year-old man is the lone suspect. Knudson said he is in custody.
He said investigators believe the suspect and the victims were tubing on the river in two separate groups.
"Where they all started I do not know," Knudson said. "But they were all tubing and appear to be simultaneously going down with those two groups."
Authorities have not released the suspect or victims' names.
The Sheriff's Office is asking community members to avoid the area as deputies continue their investigation. They say there is no longer a threat to the community.