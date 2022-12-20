1 dead after crash in rural Sauk Co.

LA VALLE, Wis. (WKOW) — An 87-year-old La Valle woman has died after a crash over the weekend, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Chip Meister said the Sauk County Dispatch Center received several calls Saturday afternoon about a vehicle versus tree crash on HWY 33 east of the township of La Valle.
When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a tree several yards off the road.
Meister said the vehicle's operator was awake inside, but she was trapped and hurt.
Officials got her out of the vehicle and took her to a hospital in Madison to be treated.
Meister said the sheriff's office was told the following day she had died from the injuries she sustained in the crash.
Her name is being withheld at this time.