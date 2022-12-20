 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations
of 6 or more inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday
evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause
sporadic power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

1 dead after crash in rural Sauk Co.

  • Updated
  • 0
Sauk County Sheriff's Office badge

LA VALLE, Wis. (WKOW) — An 87-year-old La Valle woman has died after a crash over the weekend, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Chip Meister said the Sauk County Dispatch Center received several calls Saturday afternoon about a vehicle versus tree crash on HWY 33 east of the township of La Valle.

When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a tree several yards off the road.

Meister said the vehicle's operator was awake inside, but she was trapped and hurt.

Officials got her out of the vehicle and took her to a hospital in Madison to be treated.

Meister said the sheriff's office was told the following day she had died from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Her name is being withheld at this time.

