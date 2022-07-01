1 dead after semi vs. van crash in rural Grant County

WINGVILLE (WKOW) — A Lancaster man was killed in a crash between a van and semi Thursday morning, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
The crash closed HWY 18 for most of the afternoon.
Around 11:45 a.m., the sheriff's office was notified of a semi vs. van crash on HWY 18 at Bethel Road in Wingville.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said emergency services on scene determined a 2008 Econoline can was driving west on HWY 18 when it turned south onto Bethel Road in front of a 2011 Freightliner semi that was traveling east.
The van struck the semi, and both vehicles "came to rest" in a cornfield on the south side of HWY 18.
The van passenger, Emmanuel Garcia Ortiz, 34, of Lancaster was killed in the crash. The driver, Mason Weaver, 20, of Prairie du Chien, received minor injuries and was treated by EMS and released.
The semi driver, Timothy Richards, 56, of Madison was treated by EMS and released at the scene.
This crash remains under investigation by the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Dreckman said this is the fifth fatal crash in Grant County this year.