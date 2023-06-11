1 dead, another in jail after crash in Cassville

CASSVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports a man is dead and a woman is in jail after a crash in Cassville.
According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 81 and Settlement Road around 1:00 p.m. Thursday.
The sheriff’s office reports a 33-year-old Cassville woman was driving south on Settlement Road when she didn’t completely stop at a stop sign and pulled out in front of a 52-year-old Cassville man driving east on Highway 81.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man’s car hit the woman’s car and both cars went into a ditch. The man, whom the sheriff’s office identified as Gerald Dukett, was ejected from his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office reports the woman sustained minor injuries in the crash, and field sobriety tests determined she was impaired by an intoxicant.
The woman was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and is being held at the Grant County Jail without bond.
Highway 81 was closed for approximately five hours Thursday while emergency crews were on scene.