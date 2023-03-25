1 dead, another injured after house explosion in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY (WKOW) — The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshal, and Newton Fire Department are investigating a home fire in the Township of Newton Friday.
Officials say emergency services responded to reports of an explosion at a 9436 Newton Road around 5:15 a.m.
According to Sheriff Dan Hartwig, preliminary information indicated that two individuals and a dog were inside the home at the time of the explosion.
An 80-year-old woman found inside the residence was pronounced dead at the scene. Hartwig said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.
A 56-year-old man was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained from the fire, while the dog was transported to an area veterinarian.
Newton Fire Department, Newton First Responders, Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office, State Fire Marshal, Manitowoc County Fire Investigation Team, Manitowoc County Drone Team, City of Manitowoc Fire Department, Manitowoc Fire and Rescue, Valders Ambulance, Cleveland First Responders, Haven Fire Department, Rockwood Fire Department, Branch Fire Department, Silver Creek Fire Department, Ada Fire Department, St. Nazianz Fire Department, Great Lakes Search and Rescue Team and Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center assisted at the scene.