1 dead following crash on HWY 12 near Fort Atkinson

UPDATE (WKOW) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in near Fort Atkinson Wednesday morning.
Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath said deputies responded to the crash around 7:40 a.m. on HWY 12 near County HWY C.
He said a driver going westbound on HWY 12 lost control of their vehicle and went into the eastbound lane. Milbrath said a truck traveling eastbound was "unable to avoid" the vehicle and struck it.
The truck's driver wasn't injured, but the driver of the other vehicle was seriously hurt and taken to a local hospital where they later died due to their injuries.
No other information is available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE (WKOW) — US 12 outside of Fort Atkinson has reopened.
The road was fully closed from around 7:40 a.m. to 11:12 a.m.
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WKOW) — A crash on US 12 outside Fort Atkinson has closed the roadway.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports US 12 is closed in both directions at County C for a crash reported around 7:40 a.m.
Officials expect the road to remain closed for two hours while the Wisconsin State Patrol responds.
