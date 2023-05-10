1 dead following 'industrial incident' at Prairie du Chien 3M plant

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKOW) — One person is dead after an "industrial incident" at a 3M plant in Prairie du Chien Tuesday, according to the Prairie du Chien Police Department.
Chief Kyle Teynor said in a statement emergency services were called to 3M plant #50 on N. Marquette Road around 6:40 a.m. Authorities were told someone was hurt in an industrial incident.
When crews arrived on the scene, they immediately called for Prairie du Chien Fire Department for extrication equipment.
Crews were brought to a person who had severe injuries, and Teynor said they died at the scene.
Teynor said 3M Company and its employees cooperated with the initial investigation.
Further investigation will be done by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
"All police department employees extend their heartfelt sorrow and Prayers to the family of the victim and to the employees at 3M," Teynor said.
The victim's name will be released later on Wednesday.