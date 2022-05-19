1 dead in Fitchburg apartment fire; cause determined as accidental

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — Authorities are now saying a fire at a Fitchburg apartment complex was deadly.
The overnight fire on the second floor of an apartment building on Red Arrow Trail was extinguished quickly.
In an updated report, Deputy Chief Chad Grossen says a 64-year-old man was found dead. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Timothy Trummer. His cause of death is still pending.
Grossen said the fire has been determined to be an accident. Investigators said the fire began in a plastic trash can that quickly spread to the rest of the apartment.
The people in that unit tried to put out the flames but smoke forced one of them onto a balcony. That person was taken to a hospital.
The rest of the building's occupants evacuated safely.
The building did not have an automatic sprinkler system, and Grossen said they are unsure if the apartment had working smoke alarms.