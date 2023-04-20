1 dead, others seriously hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- One person is dead and others were seriously hurt after a crash on HWY 51 Wednesday afternoon, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office reports there was a two-vehicle crash on HWY 51 in Arlington around 2:15 p.m. Callers stated a southbound vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a northbound vehicle.

Responding emergency crews worked to revive the people in both cars, however the driver of the southbound vehicle -- a 73-year-old Poynette man -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the northbound vehicle were seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

The roadway was closed for two hours while crews responded.