1 driver injured in crash near Spring Green, road closure on WIS 60 Highway

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) reported a single-vehicle crash in Sauk County near the City of Spring Green.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said that one person, the driver of the vehicle, suffered injuries, but they were not life-threatening.
The crash took place on the Wisconsin 60 Highway at County C. All lanes have been blocked heading eastbound and westbound.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said crews were dispatched and are working to clean up the highway.
DOT is estimating a two-hour delay.